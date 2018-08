Separating from someone we love is always painful. But as we all know that life goes on and so we need to move on. Even after a divorce, we tend to look out for a companion and it is very natural because at the end of the day we need to share our feelings with someone. But dating after a divorce can have its own difficulties. If you rush you might end up with another round of heartbreak. So here are some useful tips which you need to follow.

Do not use dating as a quick fix

It’s okay to feel low for some time, but do not use dating as a quick fix for your heartbreak. Do not expect dating apps or sites to find your happiness once again.

Keep it casual

Dating is an opportunity to meet interesting people, have fun, telling and hearing new stories. But keep it casual. Don’t make it a hurried search for a partner for a second marriage.

Take your time

Don’t be in a hurry to find a match if you are making a comeback to dating. If you spot a good looking guy in a dating app don’t swipe right instantly. Surf through profiles, try multiple sites and select only those who you think perfect for you genuinely.

Untrustworthy dating

You must have heard of terms such as ghosting and catfishing. So, obviously, you don’t want to invite trouble by falling for evil dates hiding behind fake profiles. Seek the help of a tech expert who can tell you which sites have foolproof security for users if you want to be extra cautious and do not want to face any problem.

Don’t search for a replica

Relationship counsellors say that people who start dating after a divorce or a breakup normally look for dates who resemble their former partners. That is a huge mistake. Look for men who are completely different from anyone you have met so far. Enjoy the thrill of discovery.

