Keeping in mind the mental health of school children, the Delhi government is planning to launch ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in Delhi’s government schools today. His Holiness Dalai Lama and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & Dy CM Manish Sisodia will be launching this new initiative for ‘upgradation of the School Education in Delhi.’ Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Good Morning! Its historic day as Delhi govt launches #HappinessCurriculum in all 1000+ govt schools for 8 lakh+ students of Nur to 8 grades. Daily mindfulness practice(meditation), gratitude, moral,value based stories & activities to be part of each daily Happiness Class.”

Happy kids show up more able to learn as they tend to sleep better, may hv healthier immune systems. Happy kids learn faster, think more creatively, tend to be more resilient in the face of failures…have stronger relationships & make friends easily.#HappinessCurriculum (4/4): — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 2, 2018

Sisodia believes that this move is going to be an important one with development in education system and it will focus on good mental health, character and resilience.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Manish Sisodia tweeted:

Had the honour of meeting His Holiness the Dalai Lama today. Went to thank him for accepting our invitation to launch the ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in Delhi Govt Schools (1/n) pic.twitter.com/yIwR5Rc335 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2018

As per Sisodia’s tweet, he also shared with Dalai Lama all the work done for developing the ‘Happiness Curriculum’, since it can have a transformative impact on the society.

Sisodia also tweeted, “His Holiness the Dalai Lama shared that he felt that teacher training was at the heart of our Education system and was happy to know of our initiative.”

“HH Dalai Lama rightly said that India is the only country in the world that can bring together modern knowledge, technology and ancient knowledge of understanding the mind,” he tweeted.

HH Dalai Lama said that problems in our world are because human beings are not able to deal with their emotions. Education needs to have modern knowledge, but also impart children an ability to deal with their emotions (4/n) — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2018

His another tweet read

We hope that we at the Delhi government can play a small part in bringing to life this vision of HH Dalai Lama, through our ‘Happiness Curriculum’ (n/n) — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 30, 2018

Hope this Delhi government’s move help children to become happy and healthy. Read: Is good education the key to happiness?

Image Source: Twitter/ @ Manish Sisodia