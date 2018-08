Breastfeeding, also known as nursing, isn’t easy. Breastfeeding can hurt sometimes. So, dads, you should also get involved in it and become her extra pair of hands. Along with cuddling, massage, nappy changing and playing with your baby you should also help your partner when she nurtures the baby.

Be a part of the team and learn about the process and help your partner to overcome difficulties while she is breastfeeding. Help your partner with her household chores so that she can rest for a while. Bring a glass of water, get her pillows or fulfil her requirements. Be patient if your partner doesn’t feel to get intimate as she may need some time. During the night, be there by your partner’s side when she is breastfeeding the baby. Dads, here we list out what you can do…

You can bring the baby to your wife: when your baby wakes up after every 2-3 hours, you can take the baby to your partner as doing this will help your partner to be comfortable and stress-free. Help her out with other things like putting the baby to sleep as well.

You can help your baby to burp: After a feeding, to prevent gas and other digestive troubles, rub your baby’s back for 10 minutes. This will help your partner to relax and she can even go to bed.

You should massage your partner’s back and feet: You can ask your partner if she needs anything or wants to listen to music. Try and massage her feet if she gives a go-ahead signal. Talk to her and make her feel good. You can help her to grab her favourite book, magazine or switch on the TV if she wants to watch her favourite show.

Keep your older kids occupied: You can take care of your older kids, feed them, bathe them or play with them until your partner nurtures your younger one.

You should be a good listener: Your partner may complain while breastfeeding. So don’t get annoyed, just listen to her, be patient and calm her down and tell her that you are there for her. Help her to relax!

Image Source: Shutterstock