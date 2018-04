Fortis Hospital in Bannerghatta Road, region’s leading healthcare solution provider, has acquired Da Vinci Xi system, the most advanced Robotic Surgery technology in the world, here today. It has been used by experts from Urology, Onco-surgery and Minimum Access Surgery.

The new Da Vinci Xi System acts as an extension of the doctor’s hands, allowing him or her to perform a surgery with pinpoint accuracy and very little damage to surrounding tissues. The benefits of robotic surgery include a minimally invasive approach, faster return to daily activities, fewer complications, and shorter hospital stay with reduced hospitalization costs. The robotic surgical system is currently being used for procedures like,Urinary Blockage (Urinary Tract Obstruction), Kidney Disorder or Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer at Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta road.

Speaking about the new technology, Dr Mohan Keshavamurthy, Director- Urology, Uro-Oncology, Andrology, Transplant & Robotic surgery,said, “We started performing Robotic–assisted da Vinci Surgery a month back and we are finding it remarkably convenient for our surgeries. The advantages of the robot surgery over conventional ones are reaching difficult areas of the human anatomy, because of the flexibility and the rotational ability of the robotic “Endoarm”. It also provides greater clarity and vivid 3D vision of the anatomy during the surgery which results in significantly less blood loss and more precise surgery. Besides the surgeon can sit at a console at ease conducting the surgery. So, it’s a win-win situation both for the doctor and the patient”.

The da Vinci X System enables optimized, focused-quadrant surgery including procedures like prostatectomy, partial nephrectomy, benign hysterectomy and sacrocolpopexy, among others. The advantages of robotic surgery include patient comfort, smaller incisions, less pain, less risk for infection, surgical accuracy, better accessibility and faster recovery.

Mr Raj Gore, COO-South & West, Fortis Healthcare, said “We have always believed in bringing in the best medical technology for better care of our patients. The installation of this latest robotic surgery technology is surely help our patients avail best clinical treatment that medical science offers globally. The biggest advantage of this new technology is that it enhances the abilities of our doctors. With this, we will be able to further improve our clinical outcomes.”

