We all have that one mindless habit we can’t get rid of, no matter what. For most Indians, cracking knuckles is one of them. It’s surprising that people have actually developed variations to practice this habit. Some people make the popping noise by pulling the tip of their fingers; others either do it by twisting their fingers backwards or making a fist to crack them all together.

Whether you do it unknowingly out of nervousness or just for the sake of a relaxing sensation, you must’ve heard a lot of things about cracking knuckles and probably are wondering whether it can actually cause any damage to your fingers. Here are answers to all your questions and clarifications for all your beliefs about cracking knuckles straight from Dr Smarajit Chakrabarty, a renowned Orthopaedic surgeon.

Many people believe that cracking knuckles is a bad habit. Is it true?

Well, it’s neither good nor bad, no matter what anyone says. As long as the cracking sound is not accompanied with other symptoms like joint pain and fever, there is nothing to worry about. Read what could severe joint pain and fever indicate.

There was a study which claimed that cracking is detrimental to the joints; however there is no conclusive evidence to prove this. In fact, there are a few studies which suggest that cracking increases the mobility of joints, so symptomless cracking might be beneficial as a habit.

Why do we feel relaxed after cracking knuckles?

When joints are manipulated, a set of nerves that senses alterations in muscle tension (the Golgi tendon organ) is stimulated which relaxes the muscles surrounding that joint. This is partly why people feel relaxed (loose) and invigorated after undergoing cavitation (the scientific term for cracking of joints) as a part of treatment at a chiropractor’s clinic.

Is cracking knuckles related to joint problems or weak bones?

Cracking of knuckles is neither related to joint problems nor causes any weakness in bones. But, there are certain conditions associated with hyper-mobile and soft joints. People with such conditions find it comparatively easier to crack their knuckles, but not always.

For example: Niccolo Paganini, the celebrated virtuoso violinist (and composer) of the Classical Era, suffered from Marfan’s Syndrome, a disease characterized by hyper-mobile joints. He had long fingers and because of his hyper-mobile joints that would crack easily he could play the violin like no one else could in that era or even today for that matter. He could do such amazing things on the violin with his fingers that he became an inspiration for all violinists after him.

Can it affect the grip or the shape of bones?

No.

Is it true that genetics play a role in the likelihood of cracking knuckles?

Not really. Anyone and everyone can crack their joints. Although the conditions, like mentioned above, are stored in the genes.

Many people tend to deliberately make a cracking sound of other bones of their body (like the wrist or the elbow or knee). Could that be problematic?

Of course not! People generally tend to feel better when they crack their joints. Obviously, common sense dictates that if cracking causes joint pain, then they shouldn’t be cracked. Read what causes of joint pain.