One of the questions that cross our mind usually is ‘Does money makes people happy?’ and the simple answer to it could be a ‘Yes’. Today everyone is focused on their career and most of the people want to get married after reaching a certain milestone. They marry only when their income has reached a certain level, owns a house and a car. Money plays an important role in everyone’s life and is one of the important pillars of your marriage.

It is often seen that among the couples, one of the partners always earns more money than the other. But a research done by The Independent says that a couple who earns equal is likely to have a great married life as well.

Even though there is a belief that couple with lesser income are more dedicated and loyal towards their partner but in reality, they are not happy in their marriage and the income status. Therefore, it is clearly noted that stability in a marriage comes with the equality in the income of a couple.

According to The Independent, it is believed that their commitment level increases with the equal distribution of the responsibility and financial contribution in household expenses.

Undoubtedly, the mutual understanding between a couple plays an important role in their married life but it also depends upon their income level. (ANI)

