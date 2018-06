FIFA Worldcup 2018 has been a visual treat till now. While we were blushing over how the England team captain Harry Kane became the saviour in the game yesterday, his fiancee Kate Goodland posted a super cute picture of the couple’s daughter Ivy Jane Kane wearing a jersey titled ‘DADDY’.

Let’s go Daddy!! ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #worldcup2018🏆 A post shared by @ kategoodersxx on Jun 18, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

This is not the first time that the couple has proven their love for each other. Here are 6 times that the couple made us go gaga over them, giving us major #CoupleGoals!

Boat day with the family. 🛥👨‍👩‍👧🏖 A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Well, who doesn't like going on vacations with their loved ones! Kate had never failed to draw us in their happy family. And each post, goes to extend her heartfelt love- yes, each time!

Engagement party 🎉💍🌴#Bahamasfamily #lovesofmylife #bestnight A post shared by @ kategoodersxx on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Yes, proposing to your loved one is way too lovely. Harry posted a picture on twitter of him proposing to Kate and captioned it with a ‘She said YES’ and is no less than magic captured in one frame!

The couple has made sure to post pictures with the cute little daddy’s princess and these snaps are beyond lovely!

The player’s love for Kate has always been one of the most alluring things since the very beginning. Throwback pictures, pictures from childhood, pets and everything you ask for! Look at this cute picture that Harry posted long ago, captioned as ‘Sleeping beauties’!

Sleeping Beauties ❤😘 A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on Aug 12, 2013 at 6:33am PDT

Image Source: Instagram- @harrykane / @kategoodersxx/ Twitter- @HKane