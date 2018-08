Most people who want to lose weight will understand that eating right along with exercising the right way is the key to shed those extra kilos. So, all this while, in your bet to lose weight, you have been avoiding ghee, right? Congratulations, for you have been following this idiocy, like many others.

According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, ‘Ghee is packed with essential amino acids which help in mobilising the fat and allowing the fat cells to shrink in size.’ So, if you think your body is accumulating fat quickly, consider adding ghee to your weight loss diet plan.

First things first, ghee falls into the category of good fats. Ghee contains conjugated linolenic acid, a type of omega-6 fatty acids, which when consumed daily not only aids in weight loss but also protects you from cancer. This fatty acid plays a key role in improving lean body mass along with reducing body fat thereby aiding in effective weight management.

According to the ancient medicine of Ayurveda, ghee improves the absorption ability of small intestines and decreases the acidic pH of our gastrointestinal tract. Some experts say it is good to consume ghee in order to lose weight. We give you 3 ways in which ghee can accelerate your weight loss:

Ghee contains amino acids, which helps in mobilising fat and making the fat cells shrink in size. It boosts omega-3 fatty acid DHA along with omega-6 fatty acids. Both of these can help in reducing fat mass which aids weight loss and weight management. Having ghee by adding it roti and rice can help in fastening the digestion process and preventing inflammation. This plays an important role in losing weight. It contains butyric acid along with being a power-booster of vitamins A,D,E and K that promotes gut health. This butyric acid and medium chain triglycerides help in mobilising stubborn belly fat.

Image Source: Shutterstock