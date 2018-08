Genetic and environmental factors are believed to be involved in most cases when the baby is born with congenital heart disease. It is caused by abnormal formation of the heart during fetal development. Now, the Nation Health Commission said that in 24 provincial regions in China the newborns will be screened for congenital heart disease to provide early treatment.

According to womanofchina.cn, the commission also said that the screening will be provided to children between 6 and 72 hours after birth, and in some places free of charge.

In the UK congenital heart disease is the most common birth defect affecting 8 in every 1000 babies born. In many congenital heart defects, the cardiac conduction system that generates the heartbeat and carries electrical signals around the heart is not in the normal position.

The surgeons try to preserve the cardiac conduction system when they repair the tiny hearts. However, there is a risk of damage to the system during surgery, because it is tough to locate its exact location and because stitches or patches may need to be placed very close to it. This can lead to a “heart block” and may require an artificial pacemaker to synchronise the heartbeat again.

According to medicalexpress.com, a University of Auckland bioengineer is part of an international team whose research will help doctors mend small hearts.

A senior research fellow at ABI, Dr. Zhao leads a research team that is investigating effective strategies for cardiac treatment using novel panoramic mapping, structural imaging and analysis and computer modelling approaches.

He has worked with researchers from Britain and Denmark using micro-CT to examine tiny donated baby hearts with Congenital Heart Disease. His role was to develop special algorithms for data analysis.

Dr. Zhao said, “We have developed a novel computational approach, “structure tensor analysis, to visualise and evaluate three-dimensional cardiac cells at a much higher resolution than normal.”

Thus, the researchers can now demonstrate the anatomy of complex heart problems faster and in more detail than ever before and use 3-D printing of the heart for surgeons to examine. With Dr. Zhao’s help, the new research used very detailed and rapid X-ray techniques showing exactly where the conduction system has developed.

Dr. Zhao said, “Surgeons can then plan their surgery to reduce the risk of heart block and the need for a pacemaker.”

