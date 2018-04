We have no idea where this generation’s kids are heading or where did we go wrong that we are getting to witness ridiculous trends like the ‘condom snorting challenge’, ‘blue whale challenge’, ‘cinnamon challenge’, ’48-hour challenge’ and the list is never-ending. Recent media reports have it that kids are practising a challenge wherein they are daring each other to literally snort a latex condom, pull it till up to their throat and then take it out through their mouth. As disgusting as it sounds, kids are actually going around challenging each other with this.

It is no brainer that it is absolutely dangerous and no one should be ever try to do something like that. However, what is infuriating and shocking at the same time is that what exactly is making the kids do that? While we were kids we would have challenges like running race and marble in the spoon challenge. What changed? is it because of the high exposure to technology and internet that has not only normalised activities like this in the name of views, shares and like or is it just that few kids are overprivileged?

Take a look at this viral YouTube video that is named THE CONDOM CHALLENGE and is showing a woman snorting the condom(The video is not meant for the faint-hearted, viewers discretion is advised.)

As graphic has the video is, it is only coming across as shocker that what is driving them to do such activities. #CondomSnortingChallenge is trending and people on Twitter are enraged and rightly so. They are aghast and are sharing their reactions, take a look at a few:

WTF happened to things like ding, dong, ditch and Indian burns? Can someone please re-program common sense into this next generation#condomsnortingchallenge#Thefutureisdoomed pic.twitter.com/d2dsRWs4P7 — Elizabeth Godfrey (@LizOnceBitten) April 2, 2018

Welp that’s it. Society is doomed thanks to idiots like this. #condomsnortingchallenge https://t.co/O2kMpJNrWM — Chrome Thunder (@Graywolf_71) April 2, 2018

I remember when youthful trends used to make me feel old. Now they make me feel smart. #condomsnortingchallenge https://t.co/HSpDNA8AcF — smv (@SMVigil) April 2, 2018

#condomsnortingchallenge is why we need laws restricting your right to breed. X amount of dollars and Y amount of intelligence required to make a baby. Everyone gets “fixed” at 13 to prevent reproduction until you pass the exam. Let’s discuss breeding reform. — #WinItForWahoo (@JamesHoodJr) April 2, 2018

As if the #TidePod eating wasn’t enough

Now we have #condomsnortingchallenge Moronic condom-snorting challenge takes over social media https://t.co/H55o1SwAx7 via @nypost — Andrew Selepak (@aselepak) April 2, 2018

So who on here snorting condoms up they nose like a dumb fuck…? #condomsnortingchallenge pic.twitter.com/JQcvOIR1C6 — ☈obbie Dash (@PrettiBoiRob) April 2, 2018

Image courtesy:Screenshots from YouTube/Lena Marie and YouTube/Gina Johnson