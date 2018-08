From tip to toe, there are many skin problems which we normally tend to ignore. We think that they will improve on their own as they are mild and harmless. We generally opt for home remedies and over the counter medicines to solve those skin problems. But we should pay attention to every skin conditions. Some skin problems can be the symptoms of a serious underlying health issue. If we delay the treatment then it can harm your overall health. Thus, it is always better to know about the skin conditions, so that the next time you notice any of these conditions you can consult a doctor soon. Here we have mentioned 4 common skin problems which you must never ignore.

Malar rash

Malar rash is a purplish or red facial rash that covers the bridge of the nose and the cheeks. It is also known as butterfly rash. These rashes can occur due to various conditions such as rosacea, sunburn and lupus, vitamin deficiencies like pellagra, bacterial infections, genetic disorders, etc. Medical intervention is necessary because there could be an underlying health condition responsible for the malar rash. People suffering from malar rash may experience a burning sensation, fatigue and neurological conditions like seizures, convulsions, etc.

Rosacea

This chronic skin condition needs medical treatment. This condition can be embarrassing for some people. Rosacea tends to worsen over time if left untreated. Rosacea has four subtypes which include erythematotelangiectatic rosacea (ETR), papulopustular rosacea, rhinophyma, and ocular rosacea. All the four subtypes have its own set of symptoms. Even one individual can be affected with more than one subtype at the same time. The common types of symptoms include stress and anxiety, spicy food, alcohol, heavy exercise, extreme temperatures, etc. And the symptoms include facial swelling, red bumps, itchiness, red watery eyes, dry thick skin, etc.

Acne

Acne occurs when hair follicles become clogged with dead skin cells and sebum (oil). Other causes of acne are oily food, hormonal imbalance, certain cosmetic products, stress and so on. Though, this is very common among teenagers, though people of all ages are affected by this condition. This skin problem commonly develops on the face, shoulders, neck, back and chest. This skin condition is also known as acne vulgaris. When the condition becomes severe it can be painful. However, acne may medical attention too because it can be the result of an underlying health issue like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). The common symptoms of acne include papules (red bumps), blackheads, whiteheads, nodules (large painful lumps), etc.

Melasma

This condition causes hyperpigmentation of the skin. Skin darkening or Hyperpigmentation is caused due to an increased production of melanin (a pigment that determines skin colour). Hyperpigmentation can occur anywhere on the body and it is often associated with inflammation, sun damage, inflammation, skin injuries and even skin conditions like psoriasis or acne. The underlying cause of skin discolouration can be thyroid disease, which makes it essential to seek medical treatment. The common symptoms of melasma include blotches, patches which usually occur on the cheeks, forehead, upper lip, bridge of the nose, chin and upper lip. Women with darker skin are prone to developing this skin problem.

Image Source: Shutterstock