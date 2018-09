Common cold and flu are very similar yet very different type of diseases which have signs and symptoms that could be misleading © Shutterstock

Common cold and flu are very similar yet very different type of diseases which have signs and symptoms that could be misleading. While you might be taking medication for flu, you might be suffering from a common cold, or vice versa. A cold is a milder respiratory illness than the flu. While cold symptoms can lead to a few uncomfortable days, flu can keep you on the bed for weeks. The flu can also result in serious health problems such as pneumonia and hospitalizations. It’s important to know the difference between the symptoms. We break it down for you here.

Common cold symptoms

The symptoms usually begin with a sore throat, which generally fades in a day or two. Nasal symptoms, runny nose, and congestion follow, with cough, by the fourth and fifth days. You might also et fever, which is not very common in adult, but children are at higher risk. During cold the nose becomes full of watery nasal secretions, which become thicker and darker and mucus follows.

Flu symptoms

The symptoms of flu are more severe than cold. The symptoms include sore throat, fever, headache, muscle aches and soreness, congestion, and cough. Most of them gradually improve over two to five days, but it’s not uncommon to feel run down for a week or even more. A common complication is pneumonia, particularly in the young, elderly, or people with lung or heart problems.