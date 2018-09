Did you skip your important presentation in the office as you suffered from diarrhoea? Were you unable to attend your friend’s marriage as you were down with viral? Yes, this can happen due to change in the weather. The climate can be the culprit as the changing temperature can give your health a tough time. So, the climate change will not only affect the planet but also humans. Yes, you have heard it right!. It can put you at the risk of various health ailments like a heat stroke, stroke, sinusitis and so on. Furthermore, it can affect your skin as well. So, here we tell you how the change in the climate can wreak your health.

More CO2 in the air can be problematic: Do you know that more presence of CO2 in the air can make crops less nutritious? Yes, we are not kidding! Due to it, staple crops like barley and soy can become less nutritious and you may be robbed of the nutrients which you need to build a strong immune system. Hence, due to weak immunity, you can suffer from many health conditions like a cough, flu, viral and so on.

Hotter and humid climate can lead to dehydration: Also, it can cause skin burning, itching, sunstroke and so on. Moreover, more heat means the allergy season which can invite unwanted respiratory diseases. Hence, if you are suffering from asthma then just take care and see to it that you take the necessary precautions.

Also, it can cause skin burning, itching, sunstroke and so on. Moreover, more heat means the allergy season which can invite unwanted respiratory diseases. Hence, if you are suffering from asthma then just take care and see to it that you take the necessary precautions. Heavy rainfall can cause floods: This crisis situation can take a toll on an individual’s mental health and due to which one may end up feeling anxious.

To tackle it, just make sure that you strengthen your immunity and include foods like garlic, turmeric, ginger and so on which can help you to fight infections. Lead a healthy and a happy life.