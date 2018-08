With a whopping increase in number of dengue and chikungunya cases being reported recently, the national capital seems to have been triggered to take efficient action against prevention of an outbreak. The civic bodies have recently apprised the Delhi High Court about the measures they have taken to check vector-borne diseases including dengue and chikungunya, states a PTI report.

Starting from street plays to school rallies, community programs, exhibitions, interactions with the resident welfare associations (RWA) and distribution of handbills among public with health messages, Municipal Corporation of Delhi has submitted a long list to the high court. The status report was filed before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and the bench will hear it on September 18, according to latest media reports.

The report also highlights the number of positive dengue, chikungunya and malaria cases registered in areas under the East, North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations and other agencies like New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment and Railway.

The report stated that although there were no deaths, 56 positive cases of dengue, 37 positive cases of chikungunya and 109 positive cases of malaria were registered in Delhi. Focal sprays were carried out targeting breeding places of mosquitoes along with issuing of legal notices and launching of prosecution against defaulters who failed to check breeding of mosquitoes at households and localities.

Image Source: Shutterstock