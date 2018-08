Prostate cancer is one of the hot topics in the oncology fraternity, thanks to its increasing incidence among men. Apart from going for the conventional mode of treating prostate cancer, a modified diet can help you tackle the situation, suggest doctors. All you need to know is what to eat and what not to for preventing and managing prostate cancer. Going for a diet that is low in saturated fat and simple sugars, high in fibre, fruits and veggies can be the best diet option for those suffering from prostate cancer, suggests the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center. Here are top three things you should avoid consuming to prevent prostate cancer.

Red meat and processed meat: A red meat or processed meat rich diet, specifically if the meat is well cooked can increase the possibility of getting prostate cancer, all due to heterocyclic amines (HCAs), the carcinogens found in cooked meat. These are compounds that are generated during high temperature cooking like broiling or grilling. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), beef, pork, lunch meats, hot dogs and sausages should be avoided in order to reduce risk of prostate cancer. Instead, you can try out other protein sources like lean poultry (skinless turkey or chicken), fresh or canned fish like tuna, salmon or sardines, beans and legumes such as split peas, chickpeas, lentils, pinto beans, kidney beans, nuts and nut butters.

Dairy products: Consuming excessive dairy products may also increase the possibility of prostate cancer. A research published in the Journal of Nutrition says that drinking whole milk may put you at a greater risk of prostate cancer. In fact, skim and low-fat milk may also increase the risk of low-grade stages of the cancer. You should restrict your dairy consumption and try to eat less of whole milk, full fat cheese, full fat yogurts, full fat butter, full fat cream cheese and full fat ice cream. Instead of these, you can have flax milk, rice milk, almond milk, hemp milk, soy milk, coconut milk and cashew milk.

Alcohol: If you a frequent drinker, you have to cut short your alcohol intake limit to prevent prostate cancer. Alcohol serves as one of the active triggers for prostate cancer. Try and replace alcohol with water or sparkling water mixed with fresh fruit juice, non-alcoholic beers or wines, sparkling juices, tea or coffee. Go for alcohol-free version of your favourite cocktail. That too may serve as good alcohol replacers.

