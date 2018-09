The health officials in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare are now working hard towards securing the safety of drinking water supply to residents after 10 people lost their lives to a sudden outbreak of cholera. This happened after they drank contaminated water, pointed out the health officials, according to a recent media report. The same report stated that Harare city council has faced a tough time to supply clean, contamination-free drinking water to some suburbs thereby compelling the residents to rely on water from open wells and community boreholes. Not just that, over 300 people had to be hospitalised after they contracted cholera, a water-borne disease causing extreme dehydration and diarrhoea.

Clemece Duri, the health director of Harare city, reportedly said: “The death toll has risen to ten. We have established that the outbreak was caused by a burst sewer pipe which contaminated borehole water and the pipe has been repaired.” The biggest cholera outbreak that hit Zimbabwe claiming 4,000 lives and leaving 40,000 unwell took place long back in 2008 during the time of an economic crisis.

Doctors say that it is important to detect the symptoms of cholera early so that the condition can be treated on time along with spotting the major cause of the condition. Municipal water supplies, ice made from municipal water, food and drinks sold by street vendors, veggies grown by using contaminated water and raw or uncooked fish growing in contaminated water are the major sources of cholera caused by bacterium, Vibrio cholerae.

Fast heart rate, loss of elasticity of skin by which it is able to get back to its original position in no time if pinched, drying of mucous membranes, including those that are lying inside of the mouth, throat, nose and eyelids, drop in blood pressure, thirst and cramps in muscles are some of the most common signs that indicate you are suffering from cholera.