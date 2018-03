I have a niece who is 7-years-old and refuses to step out of the house without wearing a lip-gloss. What bothers me more about this is that her parents find nothing wrong with it. But then, she is also an ‘aspiring’ model and her parents fully support her ‘dream’. They want her to be a professional model. What they, and many parents, fail to realise is that, even though it is not treated so, a child model is a child labourer. Because just like most professions, modelling or the glamour industry is a demanding one and when the child becomes a part of it as an earning member — she becomes a working professional.

You can argue all you want, that child models and actors do not qualify as child labourers (according to the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986), but my logic rules that if a child puts in any amount of work, works single or numerous shifts to complete a project, follows reporting times and schedules — it sounds like a job. UNICEF came out with with a very touching video titled #foreverychild, where they dress a little girl first as a regular child and then as a haggard one with tattered clothes. The social experiment was to document how people react. As expected, when dressed shabbily, the girl got shooed away and was told nasty things. By the end of it, the actor was so upset that she ended up crying. Is that not abuse, putting her through something so upsetting? Yes, the issue of homeless children and the treatment meted out to them needs to be highlighted, but does a child need to suffer for that?

We all know about child actors who finish their homework and do revisions on sets or while they commute. Why the extra pressure? Studies alone is demanding enough for a child. Imagine the amount of stress an actor in a daily soap has to go through. Also, the more important aspect here is the emotional impact. Dr Shachi Dalvi, Child Psychologist, says, “I have had interacted with parents who think that participating in fashion shows or doing an acting stint will help the child become confident. Then they seek professional help because they face issues with the child being aggressive or depressed. When you set a standard for a child about what is ‘perfect’ or ‘beautiful’, you also communicate to the child that anything that does not meet those standards is not acceptable. Instead of stressing on teaching your child accepting diversity, we are presenting very rigid standards about what it acceptable or cool. Do not be surprised if your child then starts judging her friends or even the parents for not being cool enough. When a child cannot have everything the way they want it to be, they will either lash out or get reclusive. This is a reflection on the parents failing to teach acceptance and tolerance.’

It is time to do a reality check. There’s nothing cute about a girl of 4 pouting and strutting, handling a tote bag with more grace than a 25-year-old. Do not applaud your child if her role models are famous actresses or the sexy women on fashion covers. This is a tender age where they need to learn that a person is looks and thoughts. Your child will be exposed to the world of unrealistic expectations anyway, in school or through peers, so as a parent, here are a things you can do to set a positive example:

1. Acknowledge and appreciate the uniqueness of your child. Tell her you love her the way she is.

2. Speak about the achievements of different people — sportspersons, scientists, a talented relative. Show them that every kind of achievement is to be celebrated.

3. Build a healthy rapport and keep every channel of communication with your child open.

4. The best way to instil any value in your child is to do so by example.

