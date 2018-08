India has the second highest number of obese children in the world after China: according to an alarming study which found that 14.4 million kids in the country have excess weight. Globally over two billion children are suffering from health problems related to being overweight or obese, and an increasing percentage of people die from this health condition. Obesity is a silent killer. There’s a huge need to create awareness in all socioeconomic areas. So it is very important for all to wake up to the call.

This time kids are the messengers, they will spread awareness on obesity. Thus keeping that in mind JT foundation decided to organize a drawing competition in 45 schools from Pune city. Till now 15000 entries have been confirmed and looking forward to more. This drawing competition has obesity as a theme, wherein kids will think, conceptualize and draw what they think about obesity and healthy habits. Among those 15000, 100 selected drawings will be exhibited and best 14 drawings will be rewarded in Evolve 2018 on 12th August, Sunday between 11 am to 1 pm at Mahatma Phule Auditorium, Fatimanagar, Pune.

One of the best strategies to reduce childhood obesity was initiated by Dr Jayashree Todkar, Asia’s first lady bariatric surgeon who started ‘fight obesity campaign’ for last 15 years. Under this campaign, they come with various activities to create awareness of the crucial obesity element of the society & its scientific treatments.

Dr Jayashree Todkar, Director of Jt Foundation & Leading Bariatric Surgeon said, “This is further in line with fight childhood obesity campaign which was inaugurated on 16th November 2017, where honourable Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the campaign and now we take it to another level. Focusing on the societies crucial element that is a child, where we can educate them about obesity and also ask them to spread the word in the society. A child is the messenger to the family and also the first victim. So to engage them in this program we decided to plan a drawing competition in Pune schools with obesity as a theme. So here we divided kids into two groups, fifth to seventh in group A and eight to tenth group B.”

“Before starting the competition kids were shown a documentary about obesity, different lectures were organized and then kids were asked to draw as their idea on obesity. Our aim is not to assess their drawing skills but to create awareness among kids. So here it was visualizing, thinking and then expressing. The best obesity drawings will be the brand ambassadors wherein those kids will be a part of further activities organized by JT foundation. We want kids to have proper awareness about the disease of obesity thus that will help them for better future.” added Dr Todkar.

Mr Mahesh Shah, President Rotary Club of Koregaon Park said, “It is very important to teach about healthy and junk food right from childhood. Habits and knowledge that are imbibed from childhood last for a lifetime. This initiative will surely make kids aware of the disease.”

