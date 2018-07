Remember the times when our parents would literally have to drag us home while we were engaged playing outdoor games like chippis, kho-kho, son-sakhli, etc? One of the striking differences we see among children today is how they no longer play outdoor games like we did. They are growing up differently and have a totally different set of problems that plague their childhood. In fact, kids these days are falling prey to a number of lifestyle-oriented health problems that were once unheard of.

One of the biggest lifestyle oriented diseases that kids these days suffer from is childhood obesity, which makes them prone to diabetes and heart disorders early. A major factor that contributes towards childhood obesity is lack of physical exercise and dependence on high sugar or high-fat foods (junk foods).

Childhood obesity is a menace in our country. Undoubtedly, it is on the rise. Two researchers, Dr Philip Maffetone and Mihira Khopkar studied the problem of increased sugar consumption and obesity. Their study was published in the Global Epidemic Obesity Journal. The study claimed that 80 percent of adults and 41 percent of children are actually ‘over-fat. Another study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in February 2016 concluded, ‘The pooled data after 2010 estimated a combined prevalence of 19.3 per cent of childhood overweight and obesity which was a significant increase from the earlier prevalence of 16.3 per cent reported in 2001-2005.’

When we read these reports, one is bound to wonder about what shall be the way out of this trap? Experts have to keep reiterating that it is best to return to our roots!

Here’s what a sports and clinical nutritionist has to say about kid’s fitness and curb childhood obesity! “Games like lagori, saakhli, dodge ball were once played in full swing. However, this was ages ago. The changing environment, academic pressure, competitive parents, increased screen time, parks that are no longer maintained, single skyscrapers have all lead towards kids gradually turning obese,’ explained Mihira Khopkar, Sports & Clinical nutritionist and founder of MARK.

“Playing just about any sport (football, basketball, tennis, badminton, cricket etc.) helps increase calorie burn,”she added. Here’s what it does, apart from just burning calories. “Playing outdoor games strengthens muscles, improves metabolism and helps in losing fat. This should be supported by a proper diet with least processed/packaged foods, whole home-cooked food and portion control. Most of my clients play some sort of sports. I encourage them to do so,” added Khopkar.

Reference:

Ranjani, H., Mehreen, T. S., Pradeepa, R., Anjana, R. M., Garg, R., Anand, K., & Mohan, V. (2016). Epidemiology of childhood overweight & obesity in India: A systematic review. The Indian Journal of Medical Research, 143(2), 160–174. http://doi.org/10.4103/0971-5916.180203

