Since I write mostly on topics related to parenting and mental health, I have received a lot of request from people who DM me to write on educating and creating awareness on child sexual abuse. I didn’t have to try too hard to put my mind into the subject to write decently enough to create awareness and educate parents on how to pick up the signs of abuse, empower the kids, get help and how to take things in stride if God forbid one encounters such a situation. I wrote mostly with a mix of rage and calmness, these two emotions altering within me as the words came out of me depending on what I was writing. Rage because child sexual abuse should never exist, nothing should rob the innocence and purity from a little one’s body and mind at any cost, marking a scarred childhood setting a stage for a broken adulthood. Calmness because with just rage it isn’t possible to educate, to talk, to communicate and make people aware that we cannot turn a blind eye to the silent cries of our little angles. Here is how to empower your kids about sexual harassment.

For a long time I have been thinking – Why? Why a child sexual abuser does what he does? Every time I read in the papers, all over the internet about a child being abused, assaulted, depredated – my mind, just like yours screams – Why? Why? Why? There are enough incidents of cruelty, barbarism, savagery, inhumanity that make our blood boil. The inhuman ways innocent kids are subjected to molestation, rape and a cruel death. Do we remember the gruesome #KathuraRapeCase that made us fuming with rage and our collective cry for justice? Probably once the candlelight marches are done the posters shouting out slogans like ‘Justice for Arifa’ comes down we tend to put those bad dreams in the backburner and tend to get away with life.

While we tend to forget the reality with a heavy heart and an inextinguishable anger flickering somewhere deep within us, data suggests that In India one child is molested every 15 minutes at some corner of the country, according to the National Crime Record Bureau, even if every incident don’t get reported or make headlines. A study published in the journal Family Medicine and Primary Care which collected data from WHO surveys mentioned that CSA was found to be high in India as well as throughout the world. An estimated 7.9 per cent of males and 19.7 per cent of females universally faced sexual abuse before the age of 18 years. Sexual abuse during childhood also has various adverse effects on the psychological, physical, behavioural, and interpersonal well-being of the victim. This is why we just can’t take a one-dimensional approach and just talk about awareness, we need to get to the core of the problem — the devilish mind that does what is the highest degree of crime without any iota of guilt or remorse. Here an expert talks to us about life after child sexual abuse.

Killing the innocence, scarring the soul

‘Child sexual abusers are habitual predators who are always on the lookout for a victim. For them, children are easy preys. They are helpless and vulnerable and given our Indian scenario most of them will be asked to shut their mouth rather speak against it. So, this gives the predators a confidence to carry on with their evils. Most people who abuse kids are a different kind of ‘opportunists’ who have a distorted mind with a superior personality to overshadow it. They crave for dominance and power. They simply abuse kids because it makes them feel superior. Most of the times, these habitual abusers who abuse their victims for a prolonged period are known to the child and the family but they get away with the crime because of the authority they hold in the family or simply because of the reputation they have. They know nobody will believe the child who threatens his repute,’ says Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, psychiatrist and sexologist, Mumbai. The other kind of abusers as mentions Dr Meshram is the paedophiles. ‘Paedophile is a mental illness and about three to four per cent of child sexual abusers fall into this category. They remain recluse, away from the spotlight and choose their victims carefully. Most often their acts are busted and these people are caught and brought to light. This is why it is necessary to pick cue from their behaviours and strict their evil acts. But our worry is the white collar people who are of the opportunist kinds, the predators living amidst the victims,’ adds Dr Meshram.

Abuse begets abuse. People who end up being a child sexual abuser usually have a traumatic childhood experience, have been abused physically or mentally, suffer from signs of mental disorder and these collective experiences makes them abusers later in life. ‘People who have gone through abuse in their life internalise it, which makes them feel that abuse is normal. This is why they aren’t able to differentiate between the right and the wrong. A timely counselling to children, preteens and teens who have been victims of child sexual abuse can help to break this vicious cycle,’ says Dr Meshram.

The long road to safeguard innocence

Children are often an easy target for abusers because they are helpless. ‘Often they don’t know how to express their comforts and discomforts so an incidence of abuse and violence goes unnoticed and unreported. With limited vocabulary and convincing powers, they fail to even bring up the topic to their parents when they are abused. Also, abusers pick their victims carefully. They will prey on kids who are introverts or extroverts they go with these extremes. An introvert child will further go into a shell when unable to express self whereas chances are people will dismiss an extrovert’s pleas as an attention gaining tactic and ignore it, which happens in most Indian homes,’ warns Dr Meshram.

‘This is why it is important to start sex education, empower your child against good and bad touch as early as two years of age. Sometimes a show of love by a stranger or even a distant family member could be a random act like a kiss on the lips. But your child should know that it is wrong. It is important to teach your child that saying no is important and he/she needs to repeat a ‘no’ several times if anything (any kind of touch) makes them uncomfortable. Because kids can’t say no to a powerful person or an elder, this gives the abuser the confidence to get away with the act. It is necessary to tell kids that they have a right to say no to stop the abuser in his tracks,’ says Niyatii N Shah, sexuality educator, Mumbai.

Till about a decade ago we (though reluctantly) believed that the world is a safe haven for our kids and we didn’t need to have an open discussion about child sexual abuse with them. Until people came out of their closet with shocking details of the trauma inflicted on them by near and dear ones. But given the increasing numbers of crimes against children, a dialogue with them regarding abuse and self-protection has become a necessity. ‘We need to create an environment for the kids where they can come back home and report the violation of their comfort zones and abuse. Often we tend to hush the kid, which is wrong. Teaching the kids the right names of all the body parts including the genitals is a must. Most of the time kids who are abused don’t know what to say to parents or how to address the problem. They might say it is hurting, it is paining, but not know how to describe it. Naming the genitals might make it easier for them to address the issue,’ says Niyatii.

The need of the hour

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines CSA as “the involvement of a child in sexual activity that he or she does not fully comprehend and is unable to give informed consent to, or for which the child is not developmentally prepared, or else that violate the laws or social taboos of society.” The term CSA includes a range of activities like “intercourse, attempted intercourse, oral-genital contact, fondling of genitals directly or through clothing, exhibitionism or exposing children to adult sexual activity or pornography, and the use of the child for prostitution or pornography.” Child sexual abuse (CSA) is a universal problem with grave life-long outcomes. There is no denying that stringent measures should be taken for the prevention and control of this hidden public health issue.

However, keeping in mind the changing times and the increasing number of crimes against kids it is necessary for a parent to be vigilant too, ‘Pick up on the signs as soon as you see them before it gets late,’ says Niyatii. ‘We always advise parents to keep a tab on the child’s behaviour. If your happy-go-lucky child suddenly becomes a recluse, it is a red flag. If your child doesn’t open up to you, bring him to a counsellor,’ advice Dr Meshram.

‘For most abusers, abuse is like a drug. It gives them a high every time they do what they aren’t supposed to do. Touching impermissible parts of the body gives them a feeling of dominance and power. A kind of power which is surreal. This shows the lack of stability in thoughts of these abusers. Probably a mass level counselling, awareness and more stories coming to light might make these predators a bit frightful and stop them from indulging in the wrongdoings,’ says Dr Meshram.

