Chest infections are either viral or bacterial infections that affect the lungs – the large airways or the smaller air capillaries. These infections can make the lungs swollen and inflamed due to mucus and fluid build-up. The most common symptoms of chest infection are coughing and wheezing. Most chest infections are mild and go away on their own but some could be life-threatening too.

Symptoms of chest infections

Here are some of the common symptoms of chest infections:

A persistent cough

Yellow or green phlegm (thick mucus), or coughing up blood

Breathlessness or shallow breathing

Wheezing

High temperature (fever)

Rapid heartbeat

Chest pain or tightness

A headache

Fatigue

Pain in muscles and joints

Causes of chest infection:

A chest infection is usually caused due to a viral infection like bronchitis or a bacterial infection like pneumonia. These infections are usually spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes when tiny droplets of fluid containing the virus or bacteria are breathed in by others.

People who are at a high risk of developing chest infection are:

Babies and very young children

Children with developmental problems

Overweight people

Elderly people

Pregnant women

Smokers

People with long-term health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People with a weakened immune system – this could be due to a recent illness, a transplant, high-dose steroids, chemotherapy or a health condition, such as an undiagnosed HIV infection

How chest infections are treated:

Your doctor will usually only prescribe antibiotics if you have pneumonia, or you’re at risk of complications such as fluid building up around the lungs. If the infection is due to seasonal flu your GP may also prescribe antiviral medication. Avoid cough medicines, as there’s little evidence they work, and coughing actually helps you clear the infection more quickly by getting rid of the phlegm from your lungs. Antibiotics aren’t recommended for many chest infections, because they only work if the infection is caused by bacteria, rather than a virus.

What you should do when you have a chest infection

While you recover at home, you can improve your symptoms by: