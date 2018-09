Leg cramps are often referred to as Charley horse. During the 80s, a baseball pitcher, Charley Radbourne suffered it during a game and his nickname was Hoss. The frequent cramps in the muscles of your calves and legs are termed as Charley horses. It is just another name for muscle spasm and it creates uncomfortable muscle contractions. Mostly, it occurs in the legs and happens particularly at night. It may result in severe pain when these muscle spasms do not stop for many seconds.

Some of the common causes of Charley Horse are inadequate or poor blood flow to the muscles, muscle injuries, overuse of specific muscles, dehydration, stress, deficiency of minerals like potassium, calcium and sodium in the blood, a compressed nerve in the spine, etc. However, there are several ways to get rid of this condition.

Foot massage

For foot massage you Will Need coconut or olive oil. You have to stretch your affected leg to its maximum. The flex your foot towards your knee, if possible grab your toes. Massage the affected muscles with the oil and then take a warm bath. Massage your foot whenever you experience leg cramps. Massaging and stretching the cramped muscles can help relax them. This also offers quick relief from a charley horse as it enhances blood flow to the affected region.

Epsom salt bath

Take 1 cup of Epsom salt, add it to a tub of water. Soak in this solution for about 15 to 20 minutes. Do this once daily or every alternate day. As we know that magnesium deficiency is another cause of Charley horses. Thus, taking bath with Epsom salt water replenishes the magnesium levels in your body and also reduces the inflammation, pain associated with leg cramps.

Apple cider vinegar

Take 2 teaspoons of apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon of honey and 1 glass of warm water. Add both the ingredients to a glass of warm water. Mix well and consume. You must consume this once daily. Apple cider vinegar is loaded with nutrients like calcium and potassium. Restoring the lost minerals by consuming apple cider vinegar can offer relief from this condition as leg cramps are often caused due to the mineral deficiency.