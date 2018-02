Every year, World Cancer Day is celebrated on the 4th February. The day is observed to focus attention on the growing burden of cancer and finding ways to disseminate awareness among the people. Metropolis Healthcare, a leading multinational chain of pathology labs & diagnostics, has some startling facts to share on the occasion of World Cancer Day. The data has been accumulated by the healthcare agency during the period of the last three years.

Dr Kirti Chadha, Head of Oncology, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. has this to share: “As a diagnostic centre, we are witnessing a trend where patients are getting diagnosed in the earlier stage. There is a long way to go before preventive testing for cancer becomes a norm. As a centre of excellence, we aim to provide a conclusive diagnosis to our patients. We do not leave a room for uncertainty and that has helped our patients in faster and more effective treatment. Reflex and conclusive diagnosis will play a big role in the onco-pathology industry.”

She reveals that over the past five years, there has been an increasing trend in breast, cervix and oral cavity, lung, prostate and urinary bladder. There is a gradual increase in percentage positivity for cancers during these three years i.e 7.32% in 2014, 8.63% in 2015 and 9.20% in 2016.

“Out of 36,000 women screened for cervical cancer in a year at Metropolis, the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) detection rate was 9.54% of which 70% constituted of the high-risk genotypes and these women need necessary intervention and follow up. The PAP and HPV test when done together can help more women diagnosed in the early stage. Cervical cancer is ranked as the most frequent cancer in women in India,” she says.

In the light of these disheartening facts, Dr Chadha emphasises the need for screening tests and vaccinations as a preventive measure for cervical cancer. That’s why women over the age of 30 should compulsorily look at screening tests.

Source: Press release

Image source: Shutterstock