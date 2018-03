Centaur Pharmaceuticals and Kibow Biotech USA announced a strategic long-term alliance to market Renadyl in India. Centaur will initially import and market the product in India, and will eventually manufacture and market with technical inputs from Kibow Biotech. Commenting on this strategic alliance, Dr Natrajan Ranganathan, Ph.D. (Bio-organic Chemistry), inventor of the globally patented product, and the Founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech, said, “As my roots are from India, I am extremely happy that my company Kibow Biotech has collaborated with Centaur Pharmaceuticals. Now we can together offer the benefits of my 20 years of research to millions of Indian patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and make their lives better. Kibow also has an interesting research pipeline which we hope to bring to India for the benefit of Indian patients.”

Speaking on this occasion, Mr S. D. Sawant, Chairman and MD of Centaur Pharmaceuticals, said, “Kibow has a strong research infrastructure and expertise in modulating gut microbiome. Through this alliance, Centaur will leverage Kibow’s research expertise and its own strong manufacturing and marketing skills to offer hope in the form of Renadyl to patients in India suffering from CKD. We are happy to announce this alliance in the backdrop of World Kidney Day and World Women’s Day coming up on 8th March,

A globally patented product, Renadyl, is an effective kidney health therapy, targeted towards CKD patients, particularly those in Stage III/ IV (pre-dialysis). Renadyl is clinically proven to reduce nitrogenous waste and delay the need for dialysis. Renadyl also provides improved quality of life for Stage V patients on dialysis.

About CKD in India

CKD is rapidly assuming epidemic proportions globally[i], as well as in India[ii], due to increasing incidences of diabetes[iii] and hypertension[iv],[v]. Prevalence of CKD in adult patients in India is 17.2%1. More than 1,00,000 new patients enter dialysis every year in India[vi]. However, because of scarce resources only 10% of this population is on dialysis7-9. There is now hope for CKD patients in India in the form of Renadyl. The market for CKD therapy in India is more than Rs. 1000 cr.

[i] Ruggenenti P, Schieppati A, Remuzzi G. Progression, remission, regression of chronic renal diseases. Lancet. 2001; 357(9268):1601–08.

[ii] Modi GK, Jha V: The incidence of end-stage renal disease in India: a population-based study. Kidney Int. 2006; 70(12):2131–3.

[iii] Wild S, Roglic G, Green A, Sicree R, King H. Global prevalence of diabetes: estimates for the year 2000 and projections for 2030. Diabetes Care. 2004; 27(5):1047–53.

[iv] Gupta R. Trends in hypertension epidemiology in India. J Hum Hypertens. 2004; 18(2):73–8.

[v] Anand MP. Prevalence of hypertension amongst Mumbai executives. J Assoc Physicians India. 2000; 48(12):1200–1.

[vi] Kher V. End-stage renal disease in developing countries. Kidney Int. 2002; 62(1):350–62.

8 Jha V. End-stage renal care in developing countries: the India experience. Ren Fail. 2004; 26(3):201–8.

9 Sakhuja V, Sud K. End-stage renal disease in India and Pakistan: burden of disease and management issues. Kidney Int Suppl. 2003; 83(83):S115–8.

Press Release

Image Source: Shutterstock