For most students, results are a way to decide their future course of action but beyond that, it is a jittery feeling of how to face the people outside- once the results come out. The results of class 12th boards of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announced on Saturday, according to officials.

Owing to this, various students would be stressed about what is going to be! Here is a list of things that students and parents must follow to lessen the stress, according to Dr Sagar Karia, senior psychiatrist at Sion Hospital and secretary of Bombay Psychiatric Society.

Do not keep repeating your expectations!

Once the exams are over, neither the student nor any other force on earth can change the result. Just a day before, don’t discuss what the expectations were and what ‘could’ be the result. Just keep calm and take things easy.

Moral Support

Do not pressurize children. Keep affirming to the child that whatever be the result, you will accept it and that there’s always a better tomorrow. This will help in embracing the result as it comes.

Say NO to comparisons

Every child is unique and different, rightly so! Don’t make the mistake of comparing your preliminary grade with others or overall comparisons with others. Don’t stress on how the cousins or other kids in the neighborhood scored in their exams.

Positivity is the key

If your kid fails to secure his/her goal, don’t lose hope. Be positive. Do not say that the result is the single-most determining factor is deciding the future of the child. We all know that is not true. Stay optimistic

Be there

As and when the result is put-up, see it as a collective. Parents and children see the results together so that the kid doesn’t get disheartened if anything untoward happens!

