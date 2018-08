A recent study pointed out that women who underwent chemotherapy for lung cancer were likely to experience early menopause due to the overload of the drugs used to treat cancer. This isn’t news to us though. We know for a fact that chemotherapy in women who suffer from cancer disrupts their physiological function to an extent and also affect vital organs making them weak. For women, chemotherapy does a lot of harm to their reproductive systems. It may cause acute amenorrhea and menopause, leading not only to hot flashes, vaginal dryness and bone loss but also the possibility of loss of fertility. While it was previously thought that lung cancer usually hits woman post 40 but in the recent times, women even younger or even less than 30 years of age are diagnosed with this cancer.

Studies have previously shown that around 40 to 80 per cent of women receiving treatment for breast cancer suffered from premature menopause. However, early menopause rates after lung cancer treatments are understudied. The medications and drugs used in chemotherapy shrink the ovaries making them dysfunctional. This leads to premature ovarian failure. However, chemotherapy is not the only cause of premature ovarian failure. Here are a few of them:

Chromosomal defects: Certain genetic disorders could be a reason behind the premature ovarian failure. A condition like mosaic Turner’s syndrome in which a woman has only one normal X chromosome and an altered second X chromosome, the altered fragile X syndrome break leading to genetic defects and one of those defects could be dysfunctional ovaries.

Autoimmune diseases: It is rare, but at times one’s immune system can produce antibodies that can harm the ovarian tissues and egg-containing follicle. This can lead to irregular or no periods and infertility. What causes this immune response is unknown, but it is thought that viral infections in childhood could be the reason behind the same.

Idiopathic reasons: Sometimes it is possible that a girl doesn’t have any chromosomal defects, toxin exposure or autoimmune disease and still develop premature ovarian failure. This condition comes to the fore while checking for delayed menstruation in adolescent girls.

Toxin overdose: Apart from chemotherapy and radiation the most common causes of toxin-induced ovarian failure are cigarette smoke, living in a heavily polluted area, too much exposure to chemicals and pesticides and viral infections that might hasten ovarian failure.

Women who suffer from premature ovarian failure are at high risk of suffering from depression and anxiety, bone-related ailments, heart diseases, dementia and infertility. It is important to get treated early to avoid these conditions. Hormone replacement therapies might be suggested by the doctor to overcome the problems.