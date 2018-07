Old age can be a difficult part of life for many, particularly for those confined to the bed, owing to health problems. For those patients who are completely bedridden, both their mental and physical well-being is at risk, and their loved ones might find it hard to ensure quality care is delivered, especially if they lack experience.

This hampers recovery of the patient to a great extent, often causing grief, discomfort and ache. Some of the typically observed complications among bedridden patients are:

 Bed Sores

 Depression

 Back pain

 Troubled sleep

 Progressive loss of appetite

“Although an older adult cannot move from the bed, it is vital to keep them mentally and socially engaged, while maintaining strict physical hygiene. This has a great impact on their recovery and responsiveness to the treatment being administered,” said Dr Anand Mishra, Internal Medicine Specialist, Hiranandani Hospital.

Know these 4 points while you take care of someone who is bound to the bed:

1) Bedsores:

Bedsores occur when a someone who is bedridden keeps lying down on their back for a long duration of time, without any movement. This is caused due to the constant pressure exerted by the patient’s body on the surface, and the friction it causes to the skin.

Changing the position from time to time and encouraging them to move a little bit every day by turning them on the bed itself, will help avoid bedsores. “You may also apply turmeric powder, aloe vera gel or coconut oil to the areas that are most exposed to the surface of the bed,” suggested Dr Mishra.

2) Maintaining hygiene:

Personal hygiene plays an important role in a patient’s recovery. Good hygiene involves taking care of bladder and bowel movements and bathing or sponging the patient daily, hair care especially for female patients, changing clothes and under-garments, helping them to brush their teeth, combing their hair neatly as well as cutting their nails when required is of utmost importance.

3) Tackling mental and physical trauma:

Depression, anxiety as well as sadness is very common amongst bedridden patients. Tackle this one carefully. You could follow these:

– A caregiver should be able to communicate with the patient in verbal, written or sign language to understand the patients’ needs, to keep them happy and relaxed.

-It is important to engage with them on a daily basis to make sure that they do not feel left out.

-Let them know that the reason you say no to the things they desire is as it may not be good for their health.

-Reading books either fictional or holy ones, playing games,conversations with near and dear ones over app-based video-audio calling can be used to keep them engaged.

-Try and take them out to the garden on a wheelchair or they could be made to sit in a balcony. Connecting them to nature could be helpful.

4) Feeding the right food:

Nobody likes to be forced or constantly told about what to eat and avoid. Give them space to pick what’s good for them. But make sure you feed them the right thing. Take care of the following things:

– Feed what is easily digestible- Soft and easily digestible food with the recommended calorie count and portions as directed by a qualified

nutritionist would be the best.

– “If the patient is on tube feedings, care should be taken to make sure the feeds are given at regular intervals and in the recommended portions,” added Dr Mishra.

– Ensure the patient is sitting comfortably while eating.

– Offer food in small quantities and wipe their mouth clean.

– Help them gargle and wash hands once they have eaten.

Image Source: Shutterstock