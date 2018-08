In a new research done by the researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center along with The Cooper Institute, it was investigated whether there was any link between LDL cholesterol levels, also known as the “bad” cholesterol, and non-high-density lipoprotein-cholesterol (HDL-C), called the “good” cholesterol, and the risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart diseases.

Published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, it was reported that the researchers looked at 36,375 young and relatively healthy adults, free from diabetes or cardiovascular disease and with a median age of 42 and followed them over a period of 27 years to examine if those who were believed to be at a low 10-year risk for heart health problems might still need to lower the elevated cholesterol level to reduce the risk of future heart problems.

There have been previous studies done to look at the possible association between LDL cholesterol levels and heart diseases and have been focused on individuals at moderate or high risk for cardiovascular disease. However, this new study showed that even for those considered low-risk, LDL levels were still associated with an increased chance of death from cardiovascular diseases.

Individuals who were in the range of 100-159 mg/dL LDL levels were at 30 to 40 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease death, as compared to those who had LDL readings of under 100 mg/dL. Further, it was identified that those with LDL levels of 160 mg/dL or higher had a 70 to 90 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular death.

“Those with low risk should pursue lifestyle interventions, such as diet and exercise, to achieve LDLs levels as low as possible, preferably under 100 mg/dL. Limiting saturated fat intake, maintaining a healthy weight, discontinuing tobacco use, and increasing aerobic exercise should apply to everyone,” said the researchers.