India’s political fraternity suffered yet another great loss with senior Congress leader, Gurudas Kamat’s demise at Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri area, New Delhi. According to recent media reports, the 63-year-old veteran politician succumbed to malfunctioning of heart or a cardiac arrest. Soon after reports on Kamat’s death came in, UPA chairperson and former Congress president, Sonia Gandhi rushed to the hospital.

Several veteran leaders have taken to twitter, reacting to Kamat’s sudden demise. Ashok Gehlot, veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of Rajasthan tweeted: “Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senior Congress leader Sh. Gurudas Kamat ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss for us. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul Rest in peace.”

Expressing his grief, Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress spokesperson tweeted: “Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Sh Gurudas Kamat ji. No words are enough to describe the sense of loss. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for the departed soul.”

Kamat who was elected five times as member of Lok Sabha and served as the Minister of State for Home and Telecom in UPA government did not have a political family background and he stepped into the world of Indian politics as the leader of the Youth Congress.

