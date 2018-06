Washington D.C. [USA], June 9 (ANI): Carboxytherapy, a technique of injecting carbon dioxide gas into one’s body, can reduce fat around the stomach.

According to the Northwestern Medicine study, the changes were modest and did not result in a long-term fat reduction.

“Carboxytherapy could potentially be a new and effective means of fat reduction. It still needs to be optimised, though, so it’s long-lasting,” said lead author, Dr Murad Alam.

Benefits of this non-invasive approach are diminished downtime, avoidance of scarring and perceived safety.

Carboxytherapy has been performed with a few clinical studies, suggesting it may provide a lasting improvement in abdominal contours. It is believed that injection of carbon dioxide causes changes in the microcirculation, and damages fat cells.

Current technologies routinely used for this non-invasive fat reduction include cryolipolysis, high-intensity ultrasound, radiofrequency, chemical adipocytolysis and laser-assisted fat reduction.

The findings are published in Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.(ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.