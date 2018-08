Don’t beat yourself up if you haven’t been able to lose weight despite all your efforts. We live in a time when there are several factors that hamper our weight loss goals. Nope, we’re not coming up with excuses. This is what a Harvard researcher recently said in a blog post on the Harvard Medical School website.

“There is so much great-tasting food, and it’s abundant and in your face all the time. To me it’s kind of a miracle that people aren’t even heavier than they are,” says Dr Meir Stampfer, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. We, Indians, can completely relate to this. With so many food delivery apps, new restaurants and eateries opening up at every corner of every little town and city, it’s but obvious that we are a nation obsessed with food and that too, junk and fast food.

The blog post quotes the researcher: “Even active people who exercise a lot aren’t expending the calories their ancestors did…If you put people into a locked metabolic ward and feed them only 60% of their usual caloric intake, they will lose weight. But for free-living people that’s really hard,” says Dr Stampfer. Dr Lu Qi, adjunct professor of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says that even harder than losing weight is to maintain weight loss. “When people get older, it becomes difficult to dissipate the energy from foods. They need to modify their eating habits — to follow healthier patterns. It’s challenging to change any habits, including eating habits,” says Dr Qi.

Dr Stampfer said that ‘people today view food as far more than just sustenance. Eating is a source of gratification; it’s a social activity; it’s a reward. This is why many diets work in the short term but fail later on. Many diets are a radical shift from what people normally eat, and this is not sustainable. ‘

While it may seem tough to still go on with your weight loss, here are some of the most effective ways, according to the blog post, that can help you lose weight:

1) Adopt a healthy diet and eat less: Don’t leave any food group from your diet. Eat vegetables and fruits, fats, proteins and other nutrients regularly.

2) Do a combination of aerobic activity, weight training and callisthenics regularly: According to Dr Stampfer, ‘muscle building can not only bring up your body’s metabolic rate, but also bring its own distinct health benefits that are often not as well appreciated as those associated with aerobic activity.’

3) Mindful eating will help: Switch off the TV and other distractions. Concentrate on what you are eating and savour each bite.

4) Don’t give up trying to lose weight: Hitting a plateau while trying to lose weight is common. Keep trying. Eat slightly less and commit yourself to this rule.

Image source: Shutterstock