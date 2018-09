Painful blisters of the mouth can be called as canker sores or aphthous ulcer. You may see it on the lips or no/ near the tongue. Eating, chewing, swallowing and talking can be a big deal for you if you suffer from it. Furthermore, you may also get them inside your cheeks or the gums and they can be embarrassing as well as irritating.

You may get canker sores you are too much stressed. Stress is part and parcel of life. There are many factors which can stress you out. But, do you know that stress can affect your suppress your immune system and the acid reflux due to digestive imbalance can lead to canker sores. Even lip injuries, food allergies, vitamin deficiencies and hormonal changes can put you at the risk of it.

So, make sure that you don’t poke your canker sore, cut down on spicy, oily and junk food, avoid carbonated beverages and acidic foods like lemon, drink a lot of water, eat a well-balanced diet and consult your doctor and take medications on time. Also, just follow these fool-proof natural remedies ways to deal with it and you can thank us later!