A cancer screening mela was organized in Mizoram by the Health Department of Mizoram in collaboration with Public Foundation of India and National Health Mission under the humble initiative of Swasth Uttar Purv.

The mela was funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) at Kolasib District, Diakkawn YMA Hall in Mizoram.

The event saw huge support and participation of distinguished personalities from different fields ranging from politicians to celebrities in varied fields to health care specialists to community leaders all under one broad agenda to fight together for Mizoram to beat Cancer under the theme ‘Come on Mizoram, together let’s beat Cancer.

More than 1000 participants turned up for the screening.

Miss Mizoram 2018 Thanthani and Miss India Mizoram 2018 Lily Darnei graced the occasion.

The mela was organized with an aim to raise awareness on cancer prevention and early diagnosis, early detection and management.

Besides these, to inculcate healthy lifestyle and practice healthy behavior remained the ultimately goal of organizing the cancer screening mela.

Patients from various medical departments including eye, medicine, pediatric, ultrasound, ECG, ENT etc turned up to avail the maximum benefits of the cancer screening mela. (ANI)

