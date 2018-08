According to a new research published in the Journal of Cancer Discovery, consuming a low protein diet can help treat cancer. Low protein diets are often recommended to treat certain conditions. The study discovered that inhibiting a previously known protein could reduce tumor burden and enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy treatments.

What is a low-protein diet?

Yes, proteins are vital for your body but doctors and experts will ask you to cut down on them while you are suffering from chronic conditions or cancer (according to this study). An average person is recommended to consume 10-15% of protein daily. For athletes and older adults, a slightly higher amount of protein is recommended. But for those who suffer chronic conditions, the intake should be about 4-8%. So an ideal low protein diet will have just that much of protein.

So what all can you consume?

1) Fruits like berries

2) Gorge on tomatoes

3) Olive oil.

4) Coconut oil

5) Breads, rice, pasta etc.

6) Barley.

7) Broccoli.

8) Leafy Vegetables.

9) Peaches

10) Apples.

What to avoid?

These are foods that have a high protein content. It is not a good idea to completely shun protein, but avoiding the following will help.

Eggs. Nuts like walnuts, almonds. Milk or yogurt. Chia seeds Legumes like beans Flax seeds Cheese Tofu Shellfish. Chicken.

Does a low protein diet mean avoiding protein completely?

NO. Proteins are very important for the proper functioning of your body. They are the bio-molecules that are useful for every cell in our body. Our body utilises proteins for repairing tissues and helps in making various body chemicals along with enzymes and hormones. That is why, when your doctor recommends a low-protein diet, it is important to understand that you can’t cut it down completely.

