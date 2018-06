● India has estimated over 97,000 children with type 1 diabetes.

● Predominantly affecting kids, a patient of type 1 Diabetes is required to take insulin injections daily, making the disease traumatizing and painful for children.

● New ways have emerged in replacing the injections with innovative therapies, making type 1 diabetes management painless.

While India is fast becoming the diabetes capital of the world, with an estimated 70 million people affected by the disease, the focus majorly remains on type 2 diabetes, which is a chronic condition owing majorly to poor lifestyle choices and practices. However, type 1 diabetes, which is also known as juvenile diabetes, is the less talked about sibling which has over the years have gained stronger foothold on world population, accounting for 5 to 10% of all diabetes. The unfortunate part is not much can be blamed on those suffering from the disease, who are mostly children and young adults, leading a painful life with injections and needles. Read: Which of these 10 early symptoms of diabetes do you have?

Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetologist, at Dr. Kovil’s Diabetes Care Centre, Mumbai says “It is estimated that India is housing about 97,700 children with type 1 diabetes. The exact cause of type 1 diabetes is unknown, although genetic factors and exposure to viral infections and environmental factors cannot be ignored. Usually, the body’s own immune system, which normally fights harmful bacteria and viruses, mistakenly destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. The pancreas therefore fails to produce insulin and insulin is a hormone needed to allow glucose to enter cells to produce energy. As a result, type 1 diabetic patients have to be dependent on insulin injections, which is more traumatizing for children. However, newer ways of glucose monitoring and advanced insulin pump therapies are helping children manage the disease better, giving much relief to children”.

It is estimated that approximately 75,000 new cases of type 1 disease affected children are diagnosed every year in the world 2 , and this form of diabetes is much more dangerous than type 2, as it is associated with multiple complications, such as hypoglycemia, which is the state of low blood glucose and can lead to coma or even death. Read: Should people suffering from diabetes indulge in a high-protein diet?

“Empowering patients and parents is the key in the management of type 1 diabetes. We teach the essential survival skills to patient and both parents and let them take a lot of decision managing in the control of sugars. Using insulin pump therapy is one of the most effective ways of managing juvenile diabetes, making a child’s life less painful.Pump carries a reservoir that stores the insulin which as per the need of the body can provide regular insulin dosage through a small tube that is attached to the body and helps these young lives to live free and follow their passions. We believe that well informed and well-educated patient and parents are the cornerstone in the management of type 1 diabetes”, says Dr. Rajiv Kovil.

Reduction in the portion of carbohydrate and size is important and parents should ensure children receive additional and supplemental or correctional insulin doses when the child wants to cheat on his food intake so that the child with type 1 diabetes feels secure and confident with the disorder.

Periodic checkup and blood test including assessing glucose levels should be conducted appropriately and insulin dosages should be revised as per doctor’s advice. In addition to timely and appropriate administration of insulin, parents should learn and teach their children about meal planning, carbohydrate counting, hypoglycemia prevention, and training for sick days and special situations to avoid any serious concerns. Through these measures and modern therapies, it can be ensured that a type 1 diabetic child lives a happier and free life.

