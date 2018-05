Dengue is a nuisance that claims too many innocent lives throughout a year. It has become a public health concern and efforts need to be taken at the community level to eradicate dengue and prevent the rise in dengue-related deaths. Read to know why low platelet count is not the only concern in dengue.

‘There is a need for a continuous long-term control plan to stop the unprecedented growth of dengue through the collaboration of private and government bodies, instead of a one-timer intervention around monsoons. A sustained and integrated community-based action needs to be taken to combat this epidemic. This can be done with an active participation from the community and civil authorities to make people more aware of dengue, its symptoms and preventive measures and thereby bringing about a behavioural change in the community. Prevention is the best and most effective measure for combating dengue. Killing the mosquito in its larvae stage is the best initiate as there is no medication or vaccine to prevent this epidemic. Some measures which can be undertaken on a daily basis include preventing water stagnation, using mosquito repellents, spilling oil on still water to stop mosquito breeding, covering one’s self with full clothes, use of home-made remedies etc.,’ says Dr Sushila Kataria, Director, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Medanta – The Medicity.

At present, there isn’t any vaccination to prevent this viral infection. But some media reports have suggested a clinical trial in India is on for a dengue vaccine. The clinical trials are said to start in 2018 and the vaccine will be available mostly by end of 2019. The mosquito-borne disease affects the platelet counts erodes immunity and causes deaths. This is why a vaccination can be of great help to lessen the number of deaths happening every year.

The challenge

There are four types of dengue viruses that can infect a person. If a person gets infected with one kind of virus and is treated systematically to prevent the viral infection from turning into an emergency the person gains immunity from that strain of the virus. This means in a hypothetical situation if a person gets infected with all four types of virus one-by-one he might gain immunity from dengue. But this is just a hypothetical situation. ‘In reality, this might not be possible. If you gain immunity from one kind of virus the other one that can infect you might be more potent. A relapse of dengue happens when you are infected with a different kind of strain than the previous one. Repeated infection can make your immunity weak and could also lead to severe dengue making it a life-threatening condition. This is the reason the mortality rate is high for people suffering from dengue a second time,’ says Dr Kataria.

‘A vaccination to prevent dengue and improve immunity is a bit difficult to develop as it has to provide protection from all four types of the virus. The best way to keep dengue at bay is to adapt to preventive measures,’ says Dr Kataria.

While various media reports say that a vaccine for dengue is underway and we are eagerly waiting for it to come to the fore, in 2014 a group of scientists and researchers had expressed certain concerns about the dengue vaccination. Scientists have warned that dengue vaccines could cause short-term but major spikes in the years after they are first used. Probably more than thinking of gaining immunity over dengue virus we should concentrate on preventive measures to control the dengue outbreak in the country.

