If you have twitched your brows while reading this headline, clicked to know what do if have to say because you think that the headline reeks of prejudice then probably you did the right thing. Despite the headline being dipped in prejudice, believe us most people have these questions in their mind when they come across someone who is battling a mental health condition. In fact, close relatives and friends are the ones who secretly harbour these questions in their mind other than the person affected. Here are signs that you are suffering from mental health problems but won’t admit it.

When we talk about mental health we just cannot talk about the sufferer. The other person who by default comes in our conversation and consideration is the caregiver. Without a strong and determinant caregiver, it isn’t possible for anyone suffering from mental health issues to fight the demons and survive. Most often the caregiver is the spouse or the partner. But that happens when one finds out about the condition after marriage but if the union has not happened should one get into a relationship with the extra baggage of mental health problems? Here are some tips for caregivers whose loved ones are suffering from schizophrenia.

We took it upon ourselves to answer this question about schizophrenia, the less talked about a mental health condition. We know people are concerned and want an answer to this particular question if a person suffering from schizophrenia can work (earn for himself or herself), get married and become a parent. We spoke to Dr Pavan Sonar, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, Mumbai to get these answers. Here are eight facts about the condition explained by a psychiatrist.

Work and schizophrenia

‘Like any other mental disorder schizophrenia needs care and attention. Since it is a chronic lifelong condition one needs to take medication and be on therapy to rein control over it. If your symptoms are in control and your medications are titrated accordingly and you are in touch with your psychiatrist or therapist to keep a tab on your condition, this can help you live a near normal life. Schizophrenia is a relatively rare condition, but people who suffer from the same manage to live a sane life with medication and excel in their careers too. Of course, there are chances of relapses. A caregiver should be vigilant enough to pick up the signs (in case of relapse or otherwise) so the medications can be titrated and a therapy can be suggested. During a relapse, there could be a dip in cognitive functions and levels of concentration which could affect productivity. But if the condition is under control then managing a career isn’t an impossible task,’ says Dr Sonar.

While we are trying our best to sensitise masses towards mental health condition and detach the stigma, it is necessary for the corporate to look at people suffering from mental illness beyond the condition. One’s talent, assertiveness and productivity should not be judged or pitted against his/her illness. A little empathy, affection and compassion among the peers can help a person suffering from schizophrenia get ahead in his/her career and work.

Marriage and schizophrenia

‘Whether a person should marry or not while suffering from schizophrenia is an individualistic decision and no mental health care expert will tell you to stop from tying the knot with a trusted and compassionate companion. However, it is necessary to know the pros and cons of the marriage. With schizophrenia, there could be periods of remission and relapses. One need to know about the psychotic behaviour exhibited when in relapse so the partner knows what to expect during that period. The partner should also know the triggers that make the condition go haywire, the medications and therapy one has to undergo and how the illness can affect the marriage. Getting into a liaison after knowing the details helps the partner have a clear mind without too much expectation from the relationship. A person who is knowingly getting involved with someone who has schizophrenia should know he/she would become a default caregiver and care giving isn’t an easy job. So, it is better to know the pros and cons before getting into the relationship,’ says Dr Sonar.

Parenting and schizophrenia

‘Just like marriage, people should take a call whether or not they want to become parents if one or both the partners are suffering from schizophrenia. A through counselling and diagnosis of the condition needs to be done before conception. It is necessary that both partners know how controlled their condition is before becoming parents (in case both are suffering from the condition). In general, when one parent has schizophrenia there is 16 percent chance that the offspring can get it and if both the parents have schizophrenia there is 45 to 55 percent chance that the child can inherit it. So, one needs to take a call taking into account all the pros and cons. If one of the partners is schizophrenic then the other partner needs to figure out how much of time and energy will be spent in caregiving as a child would also need total devotion and attention. If both the partners are suffering from the condition it is better to have a counselling done in conjunction with the psychiatrist, genetic counsellor and gynaecologist,’ says Dr Sonar.