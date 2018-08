Women are known to suffer from UTIs more than men; however, in men, UTIs are rare but not unheard of. There can be many causes of UTIs in men – kidney infection, infection of the urethra, STDs, unprotected sex, etc. A notorious prostate gland, at times, could also be a reason for the same. Well, prostate gland might not interfere with urination or lead to an infection just like that, but for men who suffer from problems of prostate like enlarged prostate or prostatitis (swelling of the prostate gland) UTIs might become a common occurrence. After the age of 50, the prostate gland in men increases in size. This happens as one age and is termed as enlarged prostate; however, this change doesn’t make any significant difference in a man’s life until the gland grows big enough to press on the urethra. Prostatitis is a different condition in which the prostate gland swells in size due to an infection or other physiological reasons unrelated to ageing.

In both, the conditions the prostate gland keeps pressing on the urethra that makes it difficult to pass urine and empty the bladder. The urethra is the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the penis and expels it out of the body. This leads to frequent urination in the night, straining while urinating, inability to empty the bladder among other discomforts. It could also lead to UTIs in men.

UTIs in men below the age of 50 is unheard off, however, once the prostate gland starts to increase in size after 50, 20 to 50 per cent of men experience UTI or recurrent infections of the track.

Why does this happen?

Enlarged prostate in men could be a silent condition. But if the gland grows large and starts pressing the urethra it could lead to discomforts and in extreme cases a UTI which can be accompanied with pain or discomfort while urinating. A UTI due to the enlarged prostate is usually caused by bacteria in the bladder. As the enlarged prostate blocks the flow of urine by pressing on the urethra it is never completely empty there will always be some amount of urine in the bladder left behind. This increases the chances of bacterial growth which could lead to a UTI. Lower urinary tract infections, which can involve the ureters, bladder, and urethra, are more common than upper tract infections. Upper tract infections are more serious and involve the kidneys, resulting in a condition known as pyelonephritis. UTI in men are usually treated with antibiotics and the symptoms disappear after a few days.

