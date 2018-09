There are a lot of fruit which can help you fight obesity, but ever heard that there is one fruit that’s more potent than kiwis and berries? Well, then we have good news for you! A fruit from the forests of Amazon – camu camu – is the new wonder fruit that will burn fat and prevent metabolic diseases.

According to the researchers, it’s the chemical composition of camu camu that makes it more unique and potent than any others in the market. It contains 20 to 30 times more vitamin C than kiwis and five times more polyphenols than blackberries.

For the study, the researchers fed extracts of the fruit to mice and found that the mice lost weight and they figured out that the anti-obesity could be explained by the increase in resting metabolism in the mice.

The researchers also found that camu camu improved the glucose tolerance levels and insulin sensitivity and reduced the concentration of blood endotoxins and metabolic inflammation.

Andre Marette, the lead researcher and professor at the Universitie Laval, Quebec, Canada said that all those changes were accompanied by a reshaping of the intestinal microbiota, including a blooming of A. muciniphila and a significant reduction in Lactobacillus bacteria. Published in the journal Gut, it was revealed that the team fed two groups of mice a diet rich in sugar and fat for eight weeks. One group was given camu camu extract each day and others were not.

The results showed that the camu camu-treated mice were at 50 per cent lower risk of weight gain than those in the other group. And it was also noted that weight gain was similar to that of mice consuming a low-sugar, low-fat diet.

Dr. Marette also noted that Camu camu exerted the positive metabolic effects at least in part through the modulation of the gut microbiota. The team now wants to study the effects of the fruit on humans. The toxicity of the fruit extract should not pose a problem since it is already available in the market to fight fatigue and stress and stimulate the immune system, she concluded.