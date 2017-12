Myth busted! A study has recently found that taking calcium, vitamin D supplements or both may not protect against hip fracture and other bone breaks in the elderly. Practice guidelines recommend calcium and vitamin D supplements for older people to prevent fractures in those with osteoporosis. The team analysed 33 randomised clinical trials in 51,145 adults over the age of 50, who lived in nursing homes and residential care facilities. The participants were compared with those taking calcium, vitamin D or both supplements to placebo or no treatment.

Authors Jia-Guo Zhao from Tianjin Hospital, Tianjin, China explained that these supplements were not linked to less risk for new fractures. The researchers recommended that that they do not support the daily use of calcium, vitamin D supplements. The research appears in journal JAMA. Did you know these 9 ways to prevent fractures in elderly at home.

oga practice for elderly has been known to have several health benefits like improving flexibility, increasing strength, building stamina and preventing falls and injuries. This age-old practice is also trusted for the treatment and management of diseases and disorders of the old age like arthritis, osteoporosis, hypertension and heart disease. Well-known yoga expert Akansha Jhalani suggests few yoga poses for older people.

Sukhasana or easy pose

Sukhasana is practiced in a seating cross-legged position with your spine erect, chin parallel to the ground, palms placed on your thighs and eyes closed. Sitting in this position requires you to watch your breath.

This pose is excellent in making your mind focussed.

Vajrasana

For getting into the vajrasana pose, all you need to do is sit kneeling on a yoga mat, and let the top surface of your feet touch the mat such that your heels are pointing upwards. Now gently place your buttocks on your heels. Keep your body erect and place your hands on your thighs. Close your eyes and observe your breath.

This pose increases the blood flow to the pelvic region, and this helps in enhancing digestion immediately after meals.

With inputs from ANI

Image source: Shutterstock