a team of researchers hypothesised that caffeine consumption might be associated with lower mortality risk among patients with chronic kidney disease © Shutterstock

Kidney disease are painful and the risk of death for patients suffering from kidney disease are higher. However, a new study has come to their rescue. The study says that consuming caffeine could help patients reduce the risk of death.

In this new study, a team of researchers hypothesised that caffeine consumption might be associated with lower mortality risk among patients with chronic kidney disease. The scientists figured out that the possible positive effect of caffeine could be related to its properties at a vascular level. Caffeine has been known to promote the release nitric oxide, which improves the function of the vessel.

It was noted in a survey that the number of Indians going for dialysis is increasing by 10 to 15 per cent every year and the numbers are expected increase worldwide too. One of the study’s lead authors, Miguel Bigotte Vieira, said in a statement, “Our study showed a protective effect of caffeine consumption among patients with chronic kidney disease. The reduction in mortality was present even after considering other important factors such as age, gender, race, smoking, and diet.”

“These results suggest that advising patients with kidney disease to drink more caffeine may reduce their mortality. This would represent a simple, clinically beneficial, and inexpensive option, though this benefit should ideally be confirmed in a randomised clinical trial,” added Vieira in the study.

Published in the journal, Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation, the team emphasised that their observational study cannot prove that caffeine reduces the risk of death in patients with chronic kidney disease, but it could an indicator that there are possible protective effects of caffeine in those patients.