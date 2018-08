As a woman starts her journey into pregnancy, she is sure to get multiple calls from all her relatives and well-wishers on how she should take care. These are those 9 months in her life when all sorts of advice seems important and yet you don’t know which one is right to be followed. After the delivery of her child, she is provided with new set of advices. Of these advices, there are a lot of myths that pour in too.

We chalk out 5 such common myths and debunk them, only for you:

Newborns or infants can be allergic to breast milk if they refuse a feed.

Fact: Let’s make this clear to you, your baby cannot actually be allergic to breast milk. However, he/she may be allergic to the food that you eat while breastfeeding which change the composition of your milk. Certain foods that you consume like soya, tofu, milk etc., can at times change the composition of breast milk, which your kid may be allergic to. All you have to do in such a case is, change your diet a bit and avoid consuming what your baby is allergic to. Breastfeeding can cause your breasts to sag.

Fact: NO. There are multiple benefits of breastfeeding to your child but, there are as many health benefits for you too. It is a common myth that breastfeeding could alter the size of your breasts by making them saggy but make sure you don’t believe them. Studies have proven that multiple pregnancies, smoking and age can cause saggy breasts and that breastfeeding has nothing to do with this. Moms with smaller breasts can’t produce enough breast milk.

Fact: False. There is a popular misconception that women who have smaller breasts will not have a healthy supply of breast milk, this is totally wrong. Women, the size of your breasts have not got anything to do with the amount of milk you produce. Eating well, of course can help you to produce more milk in the body but again, this doesn’t have anything to do with bigger breasts. Women desire more sex while breastfeeding.

Fact: This is a personal choice. First things first, this sexual desire will differ from woman to woman- while some women feel the urge to be very intimate due to the hormone changes in her body, some women prefer to keep sex at the back burner. This could be because once you’re a mother, you realize that your breasts especially have undergone tons of changes. Sore nipples, breast engorgement, plugged milk ducts, cracked nipples, thrush or mastitis can make the very idea of sex is disgusting for some women. Breastfeeding is always painful.

Fact: If there’s anyone who keeps telling you this, please ask them to shut up right away. This notion has no truth to it. If your baby has latched on the right way, it is not going to be painful,trust us. However, if you do experience pain while feeding, either your kid isn’t latched properly or you have problems of cracked nipples or engorgement.

