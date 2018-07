Breastfeeding doesn’t come naturally to many mothers and if you have delivered prematurely it could be really challenging. To begin with, holding a premature baby the right way in itself needs some adjustments and skills, which a mother takes time to develop and perfect leave alone helping the little one to latch correctly and get started with breastfeeding. However, the challenges faced by a mother with a premature baby are quite different from the challenges faced by a mother who has delivered a full term baby. We spoke to Dr Preeti Gangan, MBBS, DCH, IBCLC, Member of Medela India LC Club to know more about them and eventually how to overcome them

The obstacles:

Here are few of the unique challenges or obstacles that mothers with premature babies face during breastfeeding:

Breast milk supply: The most commonly reported problem by mothers is of insufficient milk supply in the first few days. This happens because they deliver before time and the breasts might not be ready with the requisite amount of milk supply. Even though the breasts start preparing for the lactation phase during pregnancy, if a premature delivery happens they might not have enough milk to meet the demands of the baby (however, not all mothers who deliver prematurely face this particular problem). Frequently mothers report that this was the reason they had to forcefully introduce formula to their preemies.

Improper latching: Babies experience difficulties with latch, as clinically preterm infants show difficulty maintaining a latch at the breast. They keep suckling creating a vacuum at the breasts which further cause nipple pain for the mother. This is a unique scenario for mothers of premature babies that prevent breastfeeding. This barrier is commonly experienced by most mothers.

Separation from the infant: Many mothers encounter unexpected separation from their infants in the hospital after delivery, such as NICU stays for infants with health concerns. Separation interferes with the initiation and establishment of breastfeeding and increases the likelihood of complications that cause stressful situations leading to mothers experiencing significant stress, anxiety and lack of sleep.

Lack of proper knowledge: A major barrier to the initiation and maintenance of lactation in mothers whose infants are in the NICU is the inconsistent information that they receive regarding the importance of human milk for their infants, strategies to pump and store their expressed milk, specific guidelines for transferring the infants to feeding at the breast and combining pumping and feeding during the late NICU hospitalization and after discharge.

These problems further lead to barriers that mothers face in the late days of postpartum. Once the initial stage barriers get resolved, mothers themselves tend to find ways to solve other problems that emerge from time to time.

Here are few tips for mothers with premature babies to make breastfeeding more comfortable:

Garner patience: A premature baby requires an enormous amount of patience. Chances are the baby’s feeding skills haven’t fully developed yet even after six or seven weeks after the delivery. This means the preemie will need to be slow fed, or she may feed too fast and spit up or develop a feeding aversion. A popular method to start the breastfeeding process is Kangaroo Care, a method that involves skin-to-skin contact. Premature babies need to be fed more often as their tiny tummies can’t hold as much food, because of which they don’t sleep for as long as normal babies do.

Opt for human milk over formula: Most hospitals today provide facilities and are committed to support high rates of human milk consumption in the NICU by providing 27/7 access for mothers to breastfeed their child and have skin to skin contact with them as even in their premature stage of breast development mothers can produce small amount of colostrum, which is enough for her tiny baby.

Use nipple shields: These tiny changes help in breastfeeding a lot. Nipple shields can help facilitate milk transfer. An ultrathin silicone nipple shield has been shown to compensate for problems related to latch in infants in the NICU by creating the nipple shape and facilitating the transfer of milk to the infant. Most mothers need to use the shield until their premature infants achieve approximate term and are gaining weight well on exclusive feeds at the breast.

Start to pump immediately after birth: To heighten the chance of successful breastfeeding, mothers should start pumping immediately after birth and make sure to pump until the breast is empty of milk, including the hind milk that is essential to baby’s nutritional needs.

Image source: Shutterstock