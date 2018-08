Breastfeeding your baby is essential and it is the most natural way to feed your baby. It can also help you to create a love bond between you and your baby. Nothing can be compared to the properties that are contained in human milk. Breastfeeding offers tremendous health benefits to both the mother and the child. It can also help your child to strengthen his immunity. So, mommies if you aren’t aware of the breastfeeding advantages yet, this is your go-to guide.

“Breastfeeding is undoubtedly the best nutrition you can give to your baby rather than putting expressed milk in a bottle. It also has added benefits for a mother,” says Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Consultant, IVF and Reproductive Surgery at Cocoon Fertility. Here, she lists the benefits for the baby as well as the mother.

Advantages of breastfeeding for the mother

Breastfeeding lowers breast cancer risk: Mothers who breastfeed lower their risk of pre and postmenopausal breast cancer. In addition, during pregnancy and breastfeeding, you tend to shed breast tissue. This shedding can help remove cells with potential DNA damage, thus helping to reduce chances of breast cancer.

Your body stores up fat during your pregnancy to provide the extra calories needed for milk production. It is easier to lose lower body fat for the mothers who breastfeeding as compared to those who formula feed their babies.

Hormone levels also vary between mothers who breastfeed and those who don’t. Oxytocin, the ‘love hormone’ that helps nurture emotional bonding is higher in breastfeeding moms.

Advantages of breastfeeding for the baby

Breast milk is nutritious and contains antibodies that help your child fight off viruses, batteries and harmful allergies. It also lowers their risks of having asthma.

Breastfed infants tend to have higher IQs due to good brain development in early life: It is rich in long-chain saturated fatty acids which are crucial for brain growth and development which results in the formulation of a higher Intelligence Quotient.

Breastfeeding is also critical for the proper development of the baby’s dental health and airway. It reduces problems in regards to airway restriction.

While snuggled close to the breast, your baby can quickly feel your heartbeat. This invokes a feeling of calmness and protection in the baby.

Dr Rajalaxmi Walavalkar says, “Mothers, make sure that you give breast milk to your child to help him lead a healthy life as it may help your baby to stay disease-free.”

