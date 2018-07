When you think about it, we all know that breast milk is one of the very few immunizers for infants. Feeding the breast milk to the newborn within one hour of birth is said to be of immense value. WHO and UNICEF recommend that breastfeeding should commence within one hour of the child’s birth, it should be administered during the first six months of the child’s life and should ideally continue till the age of two to ensure the healthy growth and development of the child apart from reducing the rate of child mortality. However, there is an ongoing argument about this currently.

According to a Mumbai resident, who has filed a petition on change.org, her infant was fed formula milk when the baby was in ICU. “All I wished all through my pregnancy was to have a healthy baby whom I could hold in my arms and feed. But my wish was not respected by the hospital where I delivered my baby. I want the government to tell all the hospitals to get prior consent of the mother before feeding a newborn formula milk,” she writes in her petition.

All said and done, breast milk is vital for your child. We give you 3 reasons on why we say so:

Image Source: Shutterstock