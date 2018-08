Breastfeeding is a proud moment for every mother, be it in public or at your comfort zone. In case you are hesitant to nurse your little bundle of joy in public and yet you want to want to, here is a bunch of guidelines you need to follow and embrace motherhood with all delight and joy.

Know your rights: If you are a new mom and are wondering if it is alright to breastfeed your baby in public, do get informed about your rights on public breastfeeding. Appropriate knowledge will make you a perfect and a confident mother.

Begin it from home: In case you are not so comfortable about breastfeeding your little one in public, practise it at home. Nurse your baby the way you would like to do in public. Rehearse on the latching part as that is what most moms struggle with and make sure it becomes a learned skill for both you and your baby.

Wear something suitable for easy breastfeeding: If you are planning to nurse your baby in public, wear something that will make breastfeeding easier. Nursing tank-tops with built in bras could be the best option. With that you do not have to expose your breasts and tummy in public and it will provide you the perfect space to make your baby latch on to.

Go for a nursing cover or blanket: In case you are a beginner, use a nursing cover or blanket. It will help build up your confidence. Your baby may not like to get wrapped once he or she is older, but it won’t bother him or her much when tiny.

Start in a quieter place: Once you begin public breastfeeding, it is always wiser to start from a place which is calm, quiet and not buzzing with crowd. Make sure you avoid crowded malls or food courts as that will help you avoid undue attention from others.

Do not breastfeed in public toilets: You may feel nervous in doing it in public but nursing your baby in public toilets may not be too hygienic and may cause harm to your little one. Your baby’s health should be your first priority and not what others are thinking about you breastfeeding in public.

Reply to public stares with a smile: In case somebody stares at you breastfeeding your baby, send them a bright smile in return. You should be proud of what you are doing and there is nothing to feel embarrassed.

Image Source: Shutterstock