Few months into your pregnancy your body starts to make breast milk. This is nature's way to prepare you for the lactation phase after childbirth. Some women leak milk from their breasts during pregnancy, which is normal, in fact, it is a sign that the milk glands are doing their job and gearing up for the breastfeeding phase.

But most new mothers have a preconceived notion about breast milk. They think that the milk they will produce would be milky white in colour resembling store bought milk. But that is not how breast milk looks like, especially, during the initial days. Of course, as days pass a mother starts to develop mature milk which resembles the milk we buy from the stores.

But during the initial days, she produces pre-milk or colostrum. It is a yellowish, creamy substance that acts as your baby’s first complete food before mature milk is produced.

Many people discourage the mother from giving the baby colostrum since it doesn’t resemble like mature milk and so they believe in discarding it. But mothers don’t believe in such old wives tales because colostrum is essential for your baby. Though it doesn’t exhibit the colour and character of mature milk and is less dense than breast milk, it has a host of health benefits and can do wonders for your baby’s developing systems.

Here is how it can help

It is a powerhouse of nutrients: Loaded with antibodies and essential nutrients colostrum is also low in fat content, high in proteins, high in carbohydrates, high in vitamin K and is easy to digest.

It acts as a natural vaccination: Since it is loaded with antibodies in more than what mature milk contains, it helps to build immunity in your little one and fight against a host of infections. Colostrum is also high in leucocytes or white blood cells that help to protect the baby from bacterial and viral infections during the initial days. It also protects your baby from respiratory infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis till your baby’s own white blood cells are produced.

It is easy to digest: Being your baby’s first feed it is easy to digest and experts also believe that the protein in the colostrum provides a full feeling to the baby enabling the little one to sleep longer.

It is good for the brain too: Nutrients like zinc, calcium and vitamin A, B6, B12 and K, that is provided with this pre-milk are essential for your baby’s overall growth and development. Also, the high cholesterol in colostrum helps in the growth and development of the nervous system of the baby.

It doubles up as a laxative: Colostrum feeds help to pass the first tarry stool called the meconium, also expelling bilirubin in the process and limiting the chances of your baby suffering from infantile jaundice.

