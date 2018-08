A new research has found that blocking a protein slows down cancer cell growth. This may help treatment of breast cancer and the development of new breast cancer drugs. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, identified the protein NUAK2, which is produced by cancer cells to boost their proliferation and whose presence in tumours is associated with poor disease prognosis, according to PTI. This is utmost importance to India because breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in India and is about 27 per cent of all cancers in women. There are approximately 25.8 cases per 100,000 people. Even if this is lower than in some developed countries, the mortality rate (12.7 per 100,000) is comparable to that in western countries. Data on incidence rates of breast cancer from six major cancer registries of India show that the annual percentage increase in the incidence of breast cancer has been in the 0.46 to 2.56 per cent range.

A number of reasons could be blamed for breast cancer : unhealthy lifestyle, stress, imbalanced eating habits, irregular sleeping hours, early onset of periods, late menopause and late pregnancies (beyond 30s). There is no doubt that it is best to detect breast cancer at an early stage to make proper diagnosis, treatment and prevention possible. Here are some signs of breast cancer you need cannot ignore.

1) Breast lump or a ‘lumpish’ feel is the most commonly reported breast cancer symptom. These are hard to touch and can form in either or both breasts. It is important to do self breast examinations and get a mammography done.

2) Discharge from nipples is not normal. If there is any sign of blood oozing out, you have got to seek the help of a doctor immediately.

3) There are visible changes in the skin over the breast. It can feel thick, hard and like an ‘orange’ peel.

4) Drawing or inward pull of nipples or any other change in nipple shape is not normal.

5) Nodes in armpit can feel a little painful. You may also be able to feel knots.

6) Some of the lesser known signs of breast cancer include recurrent cold and cough, low-grade fever, joint pain, lack of appetite, shortness of breath, headaches, sudden weight loss, pain in bones.