A study claims that over an 80-year lifespan, 1 in 8 women have a chance of developing breast cancer. It is the most common cancer in women. The study also said that the younger women have a lower risk of developing breast cancer. However, not only in women breast cancer can also be diagnosed in men. According to the NewsHeads.in the report, in 2015 the American Cancer Society estimated that more than 2,000 men would be diagnosed, and more than 400 men would die from the disease. Now, here we will discuss the types of breast cancer, their causes, symptoms and treatment.

The most common types of breast cancer are:

Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC): Cancer begins in your breast’s milk ducts and then invades nearby tissue in the breast.

Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS): Cells that line the ducts in your breast change and look cancerous

Lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS): Cancer cell grows in the milk-producing glands of your breast.

Invasive lobular carcinoma (ILC): This type of breast cancer originates in your breast’s lobules.

What are the causes of breast cancer?

Breast cancer is caused due to family history and also due to several reasons. Some of the common causes include drinking alcohol, increasing age, gender, BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations, dense breast tissue, giving birth at an older age, menstruation before age 12, late menopause, taking postmenopausal estrogen and progesterone therapy, etc.

What are the common symptoms of breast cancer?

In most case, a tumour may be felt or certain abnormality can be seen on a breast. Though the early stage cannot be detected easily. Each type of breast cancer can cause a different type of symptoms. The most common breast cancers symptoms include a breast lump and other symptoms include swelling, breast pain, pitted skin over your entire breast, nipple discharge, bloody discharge from your nipple, unexplained change in the shape or size of your breast, a lump or swelling under your arm, inverted nipple, etc.

Diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer:

To diagnose breast cancer certain tests are conducted. To check tumour doctors may consider Mammogram imaging test. Breast ultrasound and breast biopsy are done.

According to the varied condition, the treatment of breast cancer is advised by the doctor. Breast cancer has five main stages. Stage 4 is the most serious condition and it is known as metastatic breast cancer. However, surgery is the most common treatment for breast cancer. At times doctors also suggest complementary treatment, such as radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy.