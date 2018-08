Ever heard of this disease called cerebral aneurysm? Well, not to scare you off, but it’s a ticking time bomb inside your head! In more scientific terminology, it is caused when an artery in the brain is dilated resulting in weakening of the blood vessel wall. In most of the cases of cerebral aneurysms, symptoms are very negligible until they either become very large or rupture. But a normal aneurysm, with no signs of rupture, goes unnoticed throughout a person’s lifetime and may not even show any kind of symptoms. So, what is it and here’s why you need to know about it!

Symptoms

These are some of the symptoms that you should be checking and visit your doctor if you notice these.

Pain behind the eye

Drooping of upper eyelid

Double vision

Blurring vision

Numbness or weakness of one half of body or one limb

Difficulty in balancing while walking

Seizures

What?

Cerebral aneurysms usually advance at the meeting points of arteries and are caused due to the constant pressure from blood flow. Aneurysm usually enlarges at a slow pace and grow weaker as it develops with time. As a result, the aneurysm might break or burst and lead to brain hemorrhage. Brain aneurysms can occur in anyone and at any age but are common in adults between 30 and 60 years of age.

Why?

There are different reasons you can be diagnosed with brain aneurysm like ageing, head injury, inflammation and infection, and genetic inheritance. These are the reasons you are not in control of, but then there are some which you can control, high blood pressure, smoking and drugs usage.

How to diagnose

If you are suspecting bleeding from the rupture of aneurysm, then go for CT scan of the brain. After the scan, you will have to go for one of the following three modalities to confirm the presence of aneurysm in the brain – CT angiography or MR angiography or Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA).

Treatment of Aneurysm

Brain aneurysm is different for every individual and they are treatment too is tailor made for the patient. But some of most common treatment options are controlling of blood pressure, regular angiography tests, ant-seizure medication and surgery.

